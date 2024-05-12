The municipality of Bnei Brak is holding a memorial service this evening (Sunday) at the Banim garden in memory of the 413 fallen of the IDF, residents of the city and victims of hostilities.

The ceremony being is held in cooperation with Yad Labanim and with the participation of bereaved families and representatives of Yad Labanim, Mayor Hanoch Seibert, representatives of the security branches, representative of the prime minister, deputies, council members, public figures and representatives of the rescue and civil volunteering organizations, reservists and residents.

The event will include readings of memories and longing, prayer episodes, memorial performances about the fallen, memorial songs and the reading of the names of the fallen.