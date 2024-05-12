The national ceremony and the lighting of the memorial candle in memory of the fallen soldiers of Israel and victims of hostile acts is currently taking place at the Western Wall Plaza.

This year's ceremony is being held in the shadow of the Hamas massacre committed seven months ago on the morning of October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 people were murdered, and of the ongoing war with the Hamas terrorist organization, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of IDF soldiers.

The ceremony is being held in the presence of the President of the State of Israel, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff, the Chief Rabbi of the IDF, the mayor of Jerusalem, and representatives of the bereaved families.

Due to the ceremony, changes have been made to the entry arrangements to the Western Wall Plaza. The public is requested to follow the instructions of the Israel Police and the ushers.

Entry of worshipers is still being permitted at all times to the covered prayer area at the Western Wall - visitors are instructed to enter via HaGuy Street by the entrance to the Western Wall Tunnels.