חיסול המחבל צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Shin Bet and IDF on Friday eliminated the terrorist Naeem Ghoul, a military operative in the Hamas terrorist organization in the Shati battalion in the Gaza Strip, it was cleared for publication Sunday evening.

As part of his activities for Hamas, Ghoul was involved in firing rockets at Israeli territory and was also responsible for holding captive IDF lookout Noa Marciano, who was abducted during the events of October 7 and murdered at the al-Shifa Hospital.

"The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act decisively to locate and thwart military terrorists who conduct terror operations against Israeli civilians, and are also involved in abduction and murder incidents," reported the IDF.

Three months ago another terrorist, Ahmad Ghoul, who took part in holding Marciano,, was eliminated. He was killed in Gaza City by an aerial vehicle. Ghoul was a commander in Hamas's Shati battalion of Hamas.

Last week, Marciano's parents revealed that the one who murdered her was a doctor who worked at al-Shifa Hospital. Marciano was injured by IDF bombings in the Gaza Strip and therefore was taken by her captors to the hospital for medical treatment.

Her parents told Channel 12 News: "They preferred to murder her. It was a doctor who did it, in a hospital. She was injured by air force bombings and was taken to al-Shifa."