A new poll by the Israel Democracy Institute shows that Israelis prefer Donald Trump to Joe Biden as President of the United States.

Among the Jewish population, a plurality (43%) responded that in terms of Israel's interests, Trump would be a better president, compared to 32% who believed that Biden has been better. On the other hand, among the Arabs, a large majority (68%) answered that there is no difference between the two presidential candidates.

Biden receives more support from Israelis who identify as left-wing, while Trump receives more support from Israelis who identify as right-wing.

Among Israelis who identify as centrist, a plurality prefer Biden to Trump.