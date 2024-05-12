Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fox said in discussions with various ministers that it would take ten years to reach the final target of haredi recruitment under the framework being formulated by the government.

According to Israel Hayom, the security system estimates that there are about 13,000 new haredi candidates for recruitment every year. It is also estimated that at least half of them are not studying.

Therefore, the emerging target for haredi recruitment in about a decade will stand at about 6,000 recruits per year.

On Thursday, the government will submit a supplementary declaration to the Supreme Court detailing the draft law on haredi recruitment.

It appears that the law will be submitted for government approval as early as Wednesday, in order to demonstrate seriousness and progress in the proceedings for the legislation of the new recruitment law.