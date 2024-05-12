The very first plane hijacked by Palestinian Arab terrorists was an El Al passenger flight 426 on July 23, 1968. Researchers and military historians of terrorism have characterized this hijacking as a historical milestone in the advent of modern international air terrorism.

Palestinian Arab terror organizations practically invented airplane hijacking. As a result, and in response to this threat; today, at every airport in every country in the world, we all line up, Jews as well as non-Jews, for security checks.

This is the global danger of dismissing the axis of Jew-hatred demanding the annihilation of the State of Israel that has taken over the streets and campuses of America and Western European nations. The first amendment has been hijacked to justify, normalize and legalize anti-Semitic “free speech” that promotes violence and disregard for law and order.

This a threat not only to the Jewish people but to Western civilization as a whole. Jews have historically been the “canaries in the coal mine”. When applied to Jews, the phrase can be taken to signify threats to Jewish life and simultaneously a warning signal to society at large. It is imperative that we do our fellow citizens a big favor and identify clearly and boldly, without hesitation, the current sources of cultural and political poison being spewed by these anti-Jew, anti-Israel, and anti-American demonstrators before it’s too late.

Over the past decade, Qatar-based foundations have spent upwards of 1.5 billion dollars to finance teaching initiatives in Universities across the United States, including Ivy leagues schools that have been at the forefront of violent demonstrations seen on the news. The objective of this massive influx of funding of academicians has been to form what at the time seem to be a strange alliance between the American radical left and representatives of the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization that espouses radical Islamism and is banned in most Arab nations of the Middle East. At its epi-center lies an unnatural and unholy alliance of Muslim demonstrators who are at the forefront of the anti-Jew and anti-Israel protests, and the progressive elites of academia, the media, politicians, and non-governmental organizations (NGO’s).

The inevitable result of this emerging alliance which is consistently growing, is that they act as if they have every right to trample on Democratic principles using whatever form of violence they choose to employ, to express their hatred of Jews, of Israel, and of America.

In recent weeks, the word “unacceptable” has been widely used by University heads and even law enforcement officials to describe the behavior of violent Muslim demonstrators and their supporters. However, the term has been rendered useless as Jewish students across the campuses of America are unable to leave their dorms or apartments and walk freely in safety to their classes without being physically accosted, publically ridiculed, and prohibited from responding despite their first amendment right to “free speech”. Jews are prohibited from counter demonstrating and have been ordered by law enforcement officials to leave and vacate their presence while the Muslim mobs and their supporters who are openly and defiantly violating campus rules, regulations, and the law are permitted to continue demonstrating.

Pamphlets and literature found among the debris at numerous illegal campus encampments have explicitly called for “Death to America”. Denying the clear and present danger lurking behind the Keffiyehs worn by many of the demonstrators will not alter the real threat to the larger American and European societies.

These modern day Nazi inspired demonstrators have replaced their brown shirts with Keffiyehs. They have become a threat not only to Jews but to everyone who acts swiftly and decisively against the breakdown of law and order and demands accountability, without caving into the false and manipulative threat of being accused of Islamophobia. The current struggle on the campuses and streets is a preview for everyone, Jews as well as non-Jews.

We are getting a glimpse of the developing and dramatic demographic and cultural changes taking place in Western nations, with the influx of millions of Muslim immigrants over the past decade and a half. The lack of border control on the Southern of the United States largely due to progressive border policies and the Democratic Party’s insistence on condoning unrestricted immigration, alongside years of progressive multi-culturalism that allowed and even facilitated the immigration of millions of Muslim into the European Union, have been the main culprits empowering a new generation of Muslims who rather than adopt values of their new Democratic home, and integrate into a diverse and Democratic communal order, are behaving as if Islam is the ruling religion with privileges, and all others should quietly accept their inferior status.

It’s never really been about the Jews or Israel. Pro-Palestinian intelligentsia have over the years never raised opposition to Stalin, Mao, and Khomeini. They never uttered a word about Muslim voices and organizations that reject the LGBTQ community’s right to exist. They kept silent as President Assad of Syria butchered over a half million of his own countrymen including Palestinians and forced over five million refugees to flee for their lives. Not one demonstration was held on any campus when the Houthis restored slavery in Yemen. The Yazidi genocide perpetrated by the Islamic State (Sunni Muslims) during the years 2014-2017 characterized by massacres, genocidal rape, sexual slavery and forced conversions to Islam was nothing more than an hindrance, a blip on the radar, soon ignored and forgotten.

No one in Columbia, Harvard, Stanford, or any Ivy League held massive protests for the victims in Yemen, Syria, and Sudan. Not one.

The Jews are a convenient stepping stone on the way to destroying Democratic liberalism and Democratic values. You have been warned: What starts with the Jews, never ends with the Jews.

Ron Jager grew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders and communities. Ron has written numerous articles for outlets in Israel and abroad focusing on Israel and the Jewish world.

