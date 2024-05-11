IDF troops intensified their operational activity in the area of Zeitoun in the northern Gaza Strip, uncovering large quantities of weapons, and in recent hours eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat.

In one activity in the area, the troops uncovered AK-47 rifles, military vests, and additional weapons and military equipment that were hidden inside a clinic.

In addition, over the past day, IAF aircraft struck tens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, launch posts, observation posts, terrorist operatives and additional terrorist infrastructure.

IDF troops, with the direction of ISA and IDF intelligence, are contnuing precise operational activity against Hamas terrorists and infrastructure in specific areas of eastern Rafah.

Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated numerous terrorists in close-quarters combat and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area.

IDF troops are also continuing operational activity in the area of the Gazan side of Rafah Crossing, uncovering numerous underground tunnel shafts and eliminating armed terrorists in coordination with the IAF.