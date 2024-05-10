IAF jets dismantle Hezbollah military structures in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF on Friday evening completed a series of strikes on terror targets in the areas of Odaisseh, Khiam, Rab El Thalathine, Deir Siriane, Ayta ash Shab and Mhaibib in southern Lebanon.

According to a statement from the IDF’s Spokesperson’s Unit, as part of the strikes, IAF fighter jets dismantled five Hezbollah military structures, as well as an additional Hezbollah military launch post, from which launches that crossed into northern Israel were fired.

The strikes followed a barrage of at least 35 rockets that were launched from Lebanon towards the city of Kiryat Shmona in several volleys on Friday afternoon.

There were no reports of injuries, but a vehicle was damaged. Several rockets exploded in open areas and caused fires along Highway 90.

Earlier on Friday, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Kfarkela.

Furthermore, a Hezbollah military structure in which terrorists were operating was struck in the area of Blida.

