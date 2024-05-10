ארדן גורס מעל הבמה את אמנת האו"ם UNTV

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations addressed the UN General Assembly before it voted to adopt a resolution granting the Palestinian Authority the powers and rights of a UN member state.

"Today, another travesty is being committed here by the General Assembly. An unforgivable act: the destruction of the United Nations Charter. The UN Charter, the 'sacred' document that serves as the foundation of everything we are supposed to do here, is being trampled upon. It is being thrown out the window. You are spitting on the very values that were formulated to bind this organization!" Erdan stated.

"With today’s destructive resolution, you are circumventing the Security Council, ignoring its decision, and violating the norms this organization has abided by. The Charter was drafted for a reason, but most of you care nothing for the qualifications it outlines," he continued.

The Ambassador explained: Let me remind you what the Charter says about admitting new UN members:

1) Membership in the United Nations is open to all other peace-loving states that accept the obligations contained in the present Charter.

2) The admission of any such state to membership in the United Nations will be effected by a decision of the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council."

Erdan declared: "With today’s vote, you are not only bypassing the Security Council – in violation of the Charter. But you are bastardizing the meaning of 'peace-loving.' You know that the Palestinians are the exact opposite of peace-loving! You know this! Since they rejected the UN Partition Plan in 1947, they have only tried to destroy Israel, time and again! They are terror-loving! They are anything but peace-loving!"

To demonstrate what, in his opinion, the resolution would mean to the UN Charter, Ambassador Erdan pulled out a small paper shredder and shredded a copy of the UN Charter.