Maybe I should have titled this…A vote for Biden is a vote for Rashida Tlaib. She’s the Democrat Congresswoman who represents Ramallah and Hamas in the House.

I’ve got that wrong? Okay. She represents Michigan’s 12th District…which is the same thing that I said a moment ago, and Joe Biden admires her and loves her, so much that, especially these past few months, when he’s been seen canoodling and whispering sweet nothings in her ear. Makes sense. He needs her Michigan district to beat Trump.

Trump he’s got locked up in a New York City courtroom. Trump cannot leave, and he is muzzled by a gag order. Justice, the Democrat way.

Therefore, and presto, Tlaib is Biden’s Henry Kissinger, his chief advisor on foreign affairs, namely Israel, and as everybody knows, she is no friend of the Jews.

Neither was Pharaoh…and see now how Joe Biden is showing his true face, replicating the new Pharaoh “who knew not Joseph.”

Of course, he did know that under the older regime Joseph, as Viceroy, had re-built Egypt into a colossus. He only pretended to be clueless, and so began the years of harshness and slavery.

Fast-forward, and Biden knows not Netanyahu. Oh he knows him all right, so that he presumably agrees with Tlaib that Bibi ought to be branded a war criminal and be arrested by the ICC, the international criminal court, on charges of being Jewish and having the chutzpah to wage war against Israel’s enemies.

As in America, Democrats won’t relax until they have Trump and all Republicans behind bars.

Technically, Tlaib, is accusing Bibi of genocide, conveniently forgetting what her fellow Arabs did on Oct. 7

Likewise, Biden’s other trusted advisor, Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th District, and accuses Jewish students of being pro-genocide.

That, ladies, and gentlemen, is the shape of America’s Congress, and the picture of America’s campus…the Islamic headscarf. The hijab is everywhere.

There will be more of this. If you think we need more people like Tlaib and Omar in our country, Biden shares your concern.

He is bringing them in straight from Gaza into the United States.

On Biden, we never know what comes next. One day he says his support for Israel is ironclad. Like Nixon, who, in 1973, assured the Israelis that he is sending “anything that can fly.”

Next day, Biden “forgers” Netanyahu, and becomes the new, harsh Pharaoh, and decrees a halt to those arms shipments that had been promised.

Once again, Israel is a nation that dwells alone. But Bibi says, “If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone.”

For the big finish, we thank ZOA, Zionist Organization of America, for reminding us the following:

"In 1982, Prime Minister Menachem Begin said to Senator Joe Biden:

“Don’t threaten us with cutting off aid to give up our principles. I’m not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller "Indecent Proposal," the authoritative newsroom epic, "The Bathsheba Deadline," followed by his coming-of-age classics, "The Girls of Cincinnati," and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir , "Escape from Mount Moriah."

