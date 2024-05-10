In recent days, the Nahal Brigade has been operating in the area of Zeitoun in the central Gaza Strip as part of an operation led by the 99th Division.

The soldiers carried out targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure in the area, eliminated a number of terrorists in ground and aerial operations, located weaponry and intelligence assets belonging to Hamas, and destroyed terrorist infrastructure together with the brigade’s Fire Control Center.

As part of the operation, the soldiers carried out a targeted raid on a school where weapons, AK-47s, and ammunition were located inside the classrooms.

In parallel, the Givati ​​Brigade is currently operating in a precise, counterterrorist operation led by the 162nd Brigade in specific areas of eastern Rafah. The forces are operating to destroy terrorist infrastructure and secure the area, where they located weapons and tunnel shafts, and eliminated dozens of terrorists.

credit: דובר צה"ל

