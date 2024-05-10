Click here to join the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in New York

The third annual Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in New York City will be held this year on June 2nd, 2024, following the Celebrate Israel parade in the city. In light of the October 7th massacre and the resultant Swords of Iron War, this year’s conference will focus on recognizing the many people who rushed to Israel’s defense on a variety of fronts.

The defense of southern Israel and the subsequent invasion of Gaza will be presented, with stories straight from the battlefields of southern Israel and the Gaza Strip, by Major (res.) Davidi Ben-Zion, 55th Paratrooper Reservist Brigade. The conference will also hear stirring tales of courage, leadership, and the ultimate sacrifice of IDF soldiers from family members of the fallen.

Panel discussions both on the online arena of antisemitism and the recent surge in antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiment on campuses will be held to discuss the growing struggle facing the younger generations.

The conference will honor the social media stars and influencers who are fighting against antisemitism, hate, and lies in the media. The attending 'influencers' will receive an award of gratitude and appreciation.

Israel’s special connection to the United States of America will be emphasized by the participation of both Democrat and Republican Representatives and a discussion of Israelis who choose to contribute their national service to communities outside of Israel, as well as an in-depth look at those who immigrate to Israel and their integration into Israeli society.

Honorary Chairman David Friedman, the former US Ambassador to Israel, will be in attendance and will receive a special prize for his activity for the sake of Israel and the Jewish people. A special tribute will be presented in memory of the late Senator Joe Lieberman (D-CT), who passed away on March 27th. Senator Lieberman was a staunchly religious Jew and a dedicated advocate of support for Israel as a bipartisan value of the USA.

Israeli Ministers Ofir Sofer and Amichai Chikli will be joining the conference as well, along with Binyamin Region Governor Israel Ganz, Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Leon, Mayor of Sderot Alon Davidi, and Jewish and Israeli business leaders.

Israeli diplomatic personnel will be taking part, led by Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and including Consul-General Ofir Akunis and DAZN reporter, Israeli embassy consultant, and outspoken online Israel advocate Emily Austin.

Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair Emeritus of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations will join the conference, as well as Yaakov Hagoel, the Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart, Co-Founders of Nefesh B'Nefesh.

New York City itself will be represented by Mayor Eric Adams, who recently visited Israel and met with families of the hostages in a show of support for the goals of the war, and NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor. Adams will receive the Jerusalem Prize.

The event is to be live-streamed on the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News website.

