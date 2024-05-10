Battles are continuing in Zeitoun and Rafah. Reuters is reporting that on Friday Israeli tanks took control of the main road separating the eastern and western halves of Rafah.

The IDF Spokesperson updated earlier in the day that the 401st Brigade eliminated several terror cells in battles and in air strikes. Several tunnel shafts were located in Rafah, and aircraft struck several targets in the area from where rockets and mortars were launched.

The IDF Spokesperson also stated that over the past day, Air Force aircraft struck and destroyed approximately 40 terror targets in the Gaza Strip. Among the targets that were struck were military structures, lookout points, terror cells, and other military infrastructure.