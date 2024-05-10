* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin

“Shalom Sivan,

My name is Eden, the sister of *Sergeant Roi Dawy*, who fell in battle in Gaza. Beginning this week, whoever enters Jerusalem will see one of my brother’s last messages to his family: “Just get stronger from everything.”

When I contacted the Mega Media sign company, they surprised me in saying that they would gladly display the billboard at their expense for the first two days. I hope we can find a way to keep this sign with its resonant message up until after Yom Ha’atzmaut (Independence Day).

I have received many reactions from all kinds of people who say that this message reached them at the perfect moment in time. It was a message that gave them exactly what they needed to hear. This was my wish. To raise our spirits as we approach Memorial Day and Independence Day."

May we just get stronger from everything and hear only good news.