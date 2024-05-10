The IDF's Spokesperson's Unit announced Friday morning that the military is continuing a precise counterterrorism operation in specific areas of eastern Rafah. Over the past day, IDF troops located several underground tunnel shafts in the area. On the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing, the troops eliminated several terror cells during close-quarters combat and with an aerial strike. In addition, several sites located in the area of Rafah from which rockets and mortars were fired at Israel over the last few days, including toward the Kerem Shalom Crossing, were struck by IDF aircraft.

Based on ISA and IDF intelligence, IDF troops have been operating in the Zeitoun area in the central Gaza Strip to eliminate terrorists and dismantle terrorist infrastructure. Over the past day, IAF fighter jets struck a number of terrorists and Hamas terror targets, including a structure rigged with a large number of explosives.

In addition, the IDF struck terrorist infrastructure sites across the Gaza Strip, including anti-tank missile launchers and tunnel shafts.

Moreover, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell exiting a weapons storage facility and approaching them in central Gaza. An IAF fighter jet struck the cell. A weapons storage facility and an additional terrorist from the cell were struck shortly after by the IAF.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck approximately 40 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including military structures, observation posts, terrorist cells, and additional terrorist infrastructure.