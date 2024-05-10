Retired General Mark A. Milley, who served as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from October 1, 2019 to September 29, 2023, hit back at those in the United States who have been critical of Israel’s operation in Gaza.

Speaking at the Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security in Washington D.C., Milley said, “Before we all get self-righteous about what Israel is doing, and I feel horrible for the for the innocent people in Gaza that are dying, but we shouldn't forget that we the United States killed a lot of innocent people in Mosul and Raqqa, that we, the United States, killed 12,000 innocent French civilians and here we are on the 80th anniversary of Normandy…we destroyed 69 Japanese cities, not including Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We slaughtered people in massive numbers - innocent people who had nothing to do with their government – men, women and children.”

“War is a terrible thing but if it's going to have meaning, if it's going to have any sense of morality, there has to be a political purpose and it must be achieved rapidly with the least cost and that you do by speed,” he added.

Firing back at so-called “peace activists” who are criticizing Israel’s conduct in Gaza, Milley said, “They're out there supporting a terrorist organization, whose very written charter calls for the death of all Jews - not just in Israel, worldwide. I mean, come on now. If you're going to support that, you're on the wrong side.”