Officials in Cairo strongly protested to the US administration over Israel's conduct in recent days, in the context of the operation in Rafah, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the aggressive American position against Israel in the context of Rafah and the delay in arms shipments to Israel is also partly related to Cairo's protest, said an Egyptian source with knowledge of the details.

According to the Egyptian source, Cairo is placing the responsibility for the consequences of the Israeli conduct on the Americans.

The Egyptians told the Americans, the report said, "You must find a solution to the matter, because the action in Rafah is sabotaging Egypt's mediation efforts to reach an agreement and has negative consequences for both Egyptian national security and the unrest within Egyptian society." That is, the Egyptians believe that the operation in Rafah strengthens, among other things, the position of the extremists in Egypt.

The Egyptian official quoted in the Kan 11 News report also said that despite the Israeli statements that this is a limited operation - the Egyptians have no real guarantee that the operation in Rafah will not turn into a larger operation. As such, they hope that the aggressive American position will dissuade Israel from doing so.