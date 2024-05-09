If there will not be progress in reaching a hostage deal in the coming days, the emergency government may collapse, Kan News reported on Thursday.

The emergency government was formed during the days following the October 7th massacre when Benny Gantz's National Unity Party crossed the aisle and joined the Likud-led government.

According to the report, the National Unity Party believes that in recent days the negotiations for a deal have reached a dead end, and the chances that a deal will happen soon are low.

Gadi Eisenkot clearly committed that he would leave the government if there were no progress. The time for him to make that decision is coming to a close and it can happen within the next few days.

Last month it was reported that the coalition is preparing alternatives for when Minister Benny Gantz and his party leave the government. Senior coalition figures said that it was decided that after Gantz leaves, his position in the War Cabinet would be offered to MK Gideon Saar (New Hope-State Right).

Saar left the government in March after he did not receive his wish to be added to the War Cabinet because of Gantz's opposition to the move and due to a fear that Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who also wanted to join the cabinet, would leave the government if Saar were to join. After Gantz leaves, there is a good chance that both Ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich will be added to the War Cabinet.