IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari commented this evening on US President Joe Biden's threats to stop arms shipments to Israel if the military operation in Rafah continues.

"The IDF has the necessary armaments for the missions it plans, including for the missions in Rafah. We have everything we need," Hagari stated.

He further stated that "the US has so far assisted the IDF in an unprecedented manner in the war. What is equally important is the cooperation between the IDF and the US Central Command." The Chief of Staff talks to his counterpart, General Kurilla, every day."

"Even when we have disputes, we resolve them behind closed doors. The State of Israel has security interests, we are attentive to the interests of the US, and we will uphold this relationship," he emphasized.

Addressing the operation in Rafah itself, he said, "In the southern Gaza Strip, in the eastern Rafah area, forces of the 162nd Division are continuing to operate against terror targets and the smuggling of weapons in the area of eastern Rafah. This activity supports the intelligence we had — Hamas used the area of the Rafah Crossing for terrorism. We found several terrorist tunnel shafts in the area, which we are currently investigating and scanning, and so far, our forces have eliminated approximately 50 terrorists in this area during encounters and air strikes, and also during scans in the area. Currently, the divisional forces are continuing to operate against terror targets in the area."

"This evening, we also remember our supreme mission and our obligation to the hostages still held in Gaza. We continue and will continue to do everything to create the conditions for the return of the hostages and our dear ones home as quickly as possible," Hagari said.