An organization called "the Pioneers of Liberation - the Shaheed Muhammad Salah Group" (named for the Egyptian terrorist who committed a terror attack on the Israel-Egypt border in 2023) published an official statement in which it took responsibility for the murder of Canadian-Israeli businessman Ziv Kipper in Alexandria on Tuesday.

In a video published on Wednesday, an armed individual is seen approaching the vehicle in which Kipper was sitting and shooting him several times from point blank.

A statement published by the organization under the title: "We answer the call of al-Aqsa, we answer the call of Gaza," stated that in response to the military attack on the Gaza Strip, the organization decided to renew the "popular activity" and to "attack the enemy" which "spills blood, robs the treasures of nature and buys the leaders."

According to the organization, the assassination targeted "the criminal Israeli agent Ziv Kipper who used some of his business activities as a cover for his actions to collect intelligence and enlist weak people into the Mossad."

The organization further stated that the Egyptian people would not allow Mossad activities on Egyptian soil, and that "the ruling regime's betrayal and its collaboration with Israel will not prevent the Egyptians from reaching the agents and bringing the traitors to justice.

"Aid to Palestine and the entity to the Zionists are the basic ingredient in Egypt's soul," the statement added.