Thousands of demonstrators gathered on Thursday to protest Israel in Malmo, Sweden, which is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.

The demonstration began about five hours before the beginning of the contest's semi-finals, where Eden Goland will represent Israel. The protesters waved Palestinian flags and called for boycotts of both Israel and Eurovision, which according to them "supports genocide."

Local police are on high alert amid the demonstrations outside the contest, which will end on Saturday night.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) officially protested to the European Broadcasting Union and Swedish public broadcaster SVT after Eden Golan was booed during rehearsals on Tuesday.

KAN asked the EBU and SVT to act to prevent such an incident from repeating itself and demanded that they allow Israel a fair chance during the semi-finals.