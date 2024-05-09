Several launches were identified earlier today (Thursday), crossing from Lebanon toward several locations in northern Israel.

A number of hits in the area of Shlomi were identified. As a result, a fire broke out in the area. Israel Fire and Rescue Services are operating at the scene. No injuries were reported.

A short while ago, IAF fighter jets and the Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted two UAVs in Lebanese territory.

Furthermore, a short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and a military structure in the area of Ayta ash Shab.

Earlier today, the IDF struck in order to remove a threat in several locations in southern Lebanon.