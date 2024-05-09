In the past three months, eight left-wing activists were issued orders prohibiting them from entering Judea and Samaria after they committed various legal violations.

According to police data shown in an internal document and published by Ynet, of those who were issued the restraining orders, six are foreign nationals, including US, British, and German citizens, and two are Israelis.

The Israeli activists were issued the orders after they interfered with IDF soldiers during activity in a live-fire zone in the southern Hebron Hills.

According to the report, the activists were issued the orders by a special team of detectives that was created within the Samaria and Judea District Police by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and led by District Commander Avishai Moalim.

Those close to Ben-Gvir said that "for years the IDF and defense establishment have not done anything about the anarchists who come to hurt the security of the State of Israel, and now Minister Ben-Gvir comes and gives a new spirit to the Samaria and Judea District Police and creates a team to fight those Israel haters who come to humiliate our soldiers and incite against the residents."

They added: "The data shows clearly that since the team was created there has been a substantial change in their regard, a drop in complaints, and their removal from Judea and Samaria should be commended, there is more work to be done, but the direction is positive."

It should be noted that since the team was created about three months ago, the amount of complaints by anarchists against Jewish residents has decreased by 90%.