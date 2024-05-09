Brigadier General (Ret) Yossi Kuperwasser, a senior researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and former Director General for the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, says today (Thursday) in response to the US’s steps to limit shipments of ammunition to Israel that "the US’s step is extremely problematic, not only for Israel's security, but exposes the tension between Israel and its main ally, and weakens the bargaining position vis-à-vis Hamas regarding the hostages. In addition, it sends a problematic message to the entire region."

According to the former Research Major of the intelligence division, not sending the ammunition to Israel makes it clear to the United States' allies in the region and the world as a whole, that they cannot rely on it and it is necessary to increase the boldness of Iran and its metastases as part of their efforts to advance their interests, including in the nuclear field.

Kuperwasser adds: "Furthermore, in the Israeli context, it requires a re-examination of the deep reliance on the US in the field of armaments because the US's message is that it is ready to help Israel and defend itself but is not ready to help it carry out offensive operations as part of that defense.

"It is clear that Israel is doing its best to prevent harm to civilians and the one responsible for harming civilians is Hamas. By deciding to withhold ammunition from Israel, the US signals to Hamas that the cynical use it is making of the civilian population is effective. This increases Hamas' interest in continuing this way."