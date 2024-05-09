Ahead of Memorial Day, the Ministry of Defense on Thursday published the number of Israeli casualties of war since 1860, which stands at 25,035.

Since the last Memorial Day, 760 fallen servicemen and women were added to the number of fallen, and another 61 wounded veterans who died as a result of their wounds were recognized as Israeli casualties of war.

711 servicemen and women fell during the Swords of Iron War, 637 of them were IDF soldiers, 39 were members of local security response teams, 68 were police officers, and 6 were ISA agents.

As a result of the Swords of Iron War, there are 1,294 new bereaved parents, 248 new military widows, 520 new bereaved children, and 2,174 new bereaved siblings, all in all, 6,236.

In light of the large expected turnout at memorial ceremonies at the various military cemeteries, the Ministry of Defense is calling on the public to give priority to the bereaved families, IDF soldiers, and security forces. Citizens who are not bereaved families are asked to visit the cemeteries after the memorial ceremonies.

On Sunday at 8:00 p.m., a minute memorial siren will be sounded across Israel, marking the beginning of Memorial Day. Immediately after the siren, memorial ceremonies will begin country-wide. The central ceremony will be held at the Western Wall in Jerusalem and will be attended by the President and IDF Chief of Staff.

On Mondy, at 11:00 a.m. a two-minute siren will be sounded, after which state memorial ceremonies will be held at 53 military cemeteries and memorials. At 11:02 a.m. an incomplete formation of fighter jets will fly over the Mout Herzl Military Ceremony and state memorial in Jerusalem.