As we approach our Independence Day, we are reminded, yet again, that our War of Independence is still ongoing.

When the State of Israel was established, we were compelled to declare our statehoood despite the strong opposition of Marshall, the Secretary of State in the Truman administration. We also had to face an arms embargo implemented by the United States against a state that was just newly formed.

Once again, today, we will achieve complete victory in this war despite President Biden’s push back and arms embargo. We simply have no choice as this war is an existential one and anything other than complete victory will put the existence of the Jewish state in danger.

There are two urgent matters that we must address immediately:

1- We must continue the war until Hamas is totally eliminated and our hostages are back home. This involves conquering Rafah completely and the sooner the better.

2- We must maintain our unity at all costs. That is the only way that we will be able to effectively defeat our enemies and withstand the international pressure to end the war and suffer defeat.