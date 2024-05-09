Hungarian Jewish organizations and the Israeli embassy have condemned a public university in Hungary for inviting Iran's former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to an event this week, AFP reported on Wednesday.

The Budapest-based Ludovika University of Public Service invited Ahmadinejad, notorious for his calls for Israel to be "wiped off the map" and for his denial of the Holocaust, to an academic meeting.

Two Hungarian Jewish congregations, together with a Jewish advocacy group, were the latest to protest the visit of Ahmadinejad in a joint statement Wednesday.

Referring to Ahmadinejad as "openly antisemitic", they urged the university "to consider whether it wishes to give Ahmadinejad the opportunity to spread his dangerous and poisonous ideas within the walls of the institution".

The country's main Jewish organization also condemned the invitation, urging the university to give an explanation and to apologize to the Hungarian Jewish community.

The Israeli embassy called the visit a "grave insult" that "tramples on the memory" of the 600,000 Hungarian Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

Ludovika University of Public Service did not respond to AFP's request for comment.

The 67-year-old Ahmadinejad, who was Iran's President from 2005 to 2013, is currently a member of an advisory board to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Before leaving office in 2013, Ahmadinejad said that denying the Holocaust was his “proudest moment” as President.

In 2019, the former President insisted that he is not an antisemite and is merely opposed to the “Zionist government”.