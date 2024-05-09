Eden Golan, who is representing Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest being held in the Swedish city of Malmo, was booed on Wednesday evening during a dress rehearsal ahead of Thursday’s semi-final in which she will participate.

Golan was unfazed by the boos and finished the song, titled “Hurricane”.

She later said, "I am proud to represent my country, especially this year. I am receiving support and love and I am determined to give my best performance tomorrow in the semi-finals, and nothing will distract me from my goal. I am proud to be Israeli."