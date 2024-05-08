תיעוד ערבי (לכאורה) של רצח הישראלי במצרים מהרשת

A video allegedly showing the murder of Israeli businessman Ziv Kipper in the Egyptian city of Alexandria by an unknown terrorist organization was published online on Wednesday.

In the footage, a man armed with a gun is seen approaching the car where Kipper is allegedly sitting and shooting him five times. In the background, a man is heard saying “Shalom” in Hebrew and adding in Arabic, “from the children of Gaza”. The same words were written in Arabic as well.

If the video is authentic, it confirms the suspicion that the murder was a terrorist attack.

The organization that published the video called itself the “Shaheed Muhammad Salah Group” and claimed that it was responsible for the murder.

Kipper, who holds Russian, Israeli and Canadian citizenship, was murdered on Tuesday.

Al Arabiya reported that he was involved in exporting frozen vegetables and fruits from Egypt. In addition, it was reported that the authorities are investigating the background to the incident.

According to some reports in Egypt, the businessman entered the country using the Canadian passport he holds.

Despite the video and the announcement of the terrorist organization, officials in Egypt continue to claim that the incident was a robbery and that the background is criminal.

Kipper was 65 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter. His body will arrive in Israel on Thursday.

His wife, Oksana, told Reshet Bet radio in an interview on Wednesday, "On the one hand, I am neither Jewish nor Israeli, but on the other hand, I am the wife of an Israeli, so it is possible that they will want to harm me because of that. In any case, I have no intention of staying in Egypt."