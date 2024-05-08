A Hamas official says that the deferences between the stance of his organization and that of Israel regarding a hostage deal in return for a ceasefire can be bridged and he even thinks that a deal can be reached "soon" in light of the efforts by the mediators.

The Hamas official told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "continues to mislead to get out of the pressure being put on him."

According to the official, "The clauses on which there are disagreements have decreased, and they are summed up in Netanyahu's desire for a total ceasefire in the second stage instead of at the end of the first stage."

He added that "the Israeli side has also stuck to the stance that all of the hostages that will be released in the first stage, the number of which is estimated to be 33, will be alive, without bodies, and that the release of bodies takes place during the second stage."