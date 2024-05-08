Actor and comedian Jon Lovitz strongly criticized the Democratic Party for the tolerance of antisemitism by the party's far-left wing.

“You should vote for whoever you like, okay? But if you’re Jewish – they passed a bill about condemning antisemitism, which is condemning hate and violence toward Jewish people. 70 Democrats voted against it,” Lovitz said in an interview with Fox News.

He singled out several prominent Jewish Senators for criticism, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "And you’ve got Chuck Schumer, who’s Jewish, saying we should have elections in Israel now. And the reason President Trump and other people got mad is you’re not supposed to interfere – ironically, Trump – interfere in another country’s elections and in the middle of a war!”

“And Bernie Sanders, he’s always been, you know…. I said it before, and I’ll say it again, he’s a self-loathing Jew. And there’s a lot of them. ‘Why do you say that?’ I go, well, it’s clear as a bell, he’s not for Israel. ‘They have to stop this war.’ Why isn’t he condemning Hamas for starting it? What about that?” he asked.

Lovitz contrasted the current approach of the Democratic Party with the Trump Administration. “And whatever you think of Trump, the fact is that he’s done more for Israel than any president in the history of this country," he said.

"I’ve actually met him over the years. And the weird thing about Trump is he’s very different in person than he is on television," Lovitz said. “But if you want to say, ‘Well, he’s antisemitic,’ I go, well, I don’t know, his daughter – he’s crazy about Ivanka – converted to Judaism, married a Jewish guy, his grandchildren are Jewish.”

"People say Trump’s antisemitic. And then I would say he’s not by his actions and the Democrats, by their actions, are overall. They’re certainly not for Israel," he added.

Lovitz said that he no longer recognizes the Democratic Party.

“Jewish people for years, including myself, have been, you know, mostly liberal and Democrats. And so, what do you do when the party that you’ve been a part of all your life is against you?” Lovitz asked. “So then they go, ‘No, they’re not.’ Really? Well, they just had a vote about it. Not condemning hate towards you. And 70 of them voted against it… The Democratic Party, they’re not what they used to be.”