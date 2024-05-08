תיעוד: רגעי כניסת כוחות אוגדה 162 למרחב רפיח צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Monday night, the soldiers of the 162nd Division conducted targeted activity in eastern Rafah. Prior to the entry of the forces, fighter aircraft began coordinated and timed strikes, in which about 100 designated targets were struck from the air.

The soldiers of the 401st brigade combat team gained operational control over the Rafah crossing.

תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברפיח צילום: דובר צה"ל

The soldiers began targeted operations on the terrorist infrastructure surrounding the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing and conducted operational raids on suspicious buildings in the area from which Hamas terrorists fired at our forces.

During the operation, the soldiers eliminated about 30 terrorists and destroyed large amounts of terrorist infrastructure in the region.

As part of the operational raids conducted by the soldiers, Israeli air force aircraft struck targets in close cooperation with the ground forces.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל