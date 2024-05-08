For the second time this week, the Civil Administration on Wednesday demolished illegal structures built by Arabs between Tekoa and Jerusalem.

This comes as part of the increase in enforcement led by Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich.

Sources involved in the issue noted that "it is indeed an increase in enforcement of illegal construction in open areas in Judea and Samaria, the message that is being sent is that even advanced structures that were built illegally will be demolished and the enforcement doesn't stop with small structures."

A government official told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that "the enforcement of Arab construction is an urgent need and it's good that the minister advances it seriously. It can't be that development spreads illegally and the issue isn't dealt with."