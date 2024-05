The IDF, via the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), continues its efforts to facilitate the entry of trucks containing humanitarian aid, including food, water, and medical supplies, to Gazan residents.

As part of this effort, today (Wednesday), the Kerem Shalom Crossing was re-opened for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

This follows its closure due to rocket fire by the Hamas terrorist organization toward the area of the crossing yesterday.