Anti-Israel protesters at Washington University (GWU) in Washington, D.C. called for the “guillotine” to be used on university President Ellen Granberg and other school administrators during a mock tribunal, videos posted to social media revealed.

In the video, protesters yelled "guilty!" They repeatedly chanted "Guillotine, Guillotine, Guillotine, Guillotine." Another shouted, "To the guillotine!"

Provost Christopher Bracey was also called out as a possible target for execution. At the mock court, protesters chanted, '"Bracey, Bracey, we see you. You assault students too. Off to the motherf****** gallows with you too."

The university's board of trustees was also given a sentence of beheading.

The National Desk reported that the mock trial calling for the execution of the university administrators was held on May 3.

On Tuesday, police broke up the encampment and arrested 35 demonstrators, Fox News reported.

During the demonstrators, protesters defaced a statue of university namesake and first President of the United States George Washington, draping a Palestinian flag and keffiyeh around the statue.

In addition, protesters projected an American flag onto a building with the face of US President Joe Biden and the words "Genocide Joe" superimposed over the flag.