תיעוד רחפן מהתקיפות במרחב רמיה דובר צה"ל

IDF artillery and fighter jets struck over 20 Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Ramyeh in southern Lebanon, including military structures, and terrorist infrastructure.

התקיפות בלבנון דובר צה"ל

During the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapon storage facilities in the area.

In addition, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Marwahin and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon a short while ago.

Following the IDF strikes, Hezbollah launched a heavy barrage at northern Israel. Dozens of rockets and several UAVs were launched toward the western Galilee - one hit the area of Yaara, and no injuries were reported.

Since the morning, four antitank missiles have been launched from Lebanon toward Manara, Metula, and the Guma Junction, in addition, two missiles were launched toward Hanita and Shlomi. Damage was caused but no one was injured.

The Guma Junction on Route 90 at the foot of the Naftali Mountains in the upper Galilee, it is a central junction in the area that was not evacuated. During the launch, there were many vehicles on the road, and by luck, no one was harmed.