הוכמן מעוכב בשבדיה צילום: ללא קרדיט

Israeli comic Guy Hochman arrived on Tuesday in Malmo, Sweden to support the Israeli entry in the Eurovision Song Contest, Eden Golan, and to create content for his followers on social media.

After a short time at the Eurovision Village, Hochman was subject to verbal violence and was spat at by anti-Israel protesters after they identified him as Israeli thanks to the Israeli flag draped on his back.

Due to the confrontation, two local police officers detained the comedian and made clear to him that it was not a place for Israeli flags and Jews.

Hochman complained that while he was prohibited from waving an Israeli flag, the anti-Israel protesters continued to wave their Palestinian flags.

Hochman has a history of going to places where Jews and Israelis were unwanted. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the comedian traveled to the country where he made comical videos with soccer fans, some of whom were friendly to the Israeli, while others were threatening. He had to cut his trip short after pro-Palestinian activists began to circulate his picture online and target him for serving in the IDF.