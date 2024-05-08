Tzur Goldin, brother of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, who was killed during 2014's Operation Protective Edge, responded Wednesday to the IDF operations in Rafah.

Hadar Goldin is one of two IDF soldiers who was killed in 2014 and whose body is still held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

In a post on X, Tzur wrote, "With all due respect, we still have not entered Rafah yet. The conquest of Rafah by ground operations, and taking control of the area - that will be entering Rafah."

"To the Prime Minister and Defense Minister: You can threaten, but don't sell us that we went into Rafah.

"They are selling us something to silence criticism on Remembrance Day and Independence Day," he slammed.

US President Joe Biden has consistently opposed a widescale Rafah operation. On Tuesday, he clarified that his administration sees the current operation is limited and targeted, and not as the widescale military operation he had warned against.

Last month, it was reported that Israel is demanding the return of Hadar's body and that of Oron Shaul, along with the hostages kidnapped during the October 7 massacre.

According to the report, in exchange for the bodies of Goldin and Shaul, Israel is willing to release terrorists who were freed as part of the 2011 Schalit deal and subsequently rearrested.