Everyone knows that Ezra Yakhin is the oldest IDF reservist in Israel, and now he is also one of the torch bearers at the ceremony for the opening of Israel’s Independence Day events. 95-year-old Ezra Yakhin spoke about his feelings and also about the controversy of celebrating the national holiday during the war in the south and north.

"I didn't ask for it. A lot of people recommended me, and I did not want to disappoint them, so I agreed," Ezra Yakhin tells Israel National News - Arutz Sheva in an interview held at Mount Herzl, where the rehearsals for the torch lighting ceremony will take place. He further says that, “The results of this war will determine our future. I am small compared to today's heroes, who attack a cruel and evil enemy in order to protect our people and eradicate evil." He also emphasizes that he would have preferred that many of these heroes, "Who have done many braver deeds than me, would have been chosen to light the torch."

Ezra Yakhin has met many soldiers since the beginning of the war and is in awe of their spirit. He says, “I see a love for Israel that did not exist in the past. Even in my days there was love for Israel, but we were few. Today wherever I turn, I see the love for Israel. In Judea and Samaria, in villages and towns, and of course in our soldiers. Soldiers of all sectors, even those that have different lifestyles, and all of them are heroes and all of them belong to the people of Israel and all of them must be valued."

"I see this heroism, their enthusiasm and desire to do whatever they need to do for the people of Israel. They are ready to go straight into the fire, with all the consequences involved. It is very moving, and it also means that there is a future for the people of Israel. If we have such heroes, we will win," Yakhin says.

We also ask Ezra Yakhin about the polemics in Israeli society and if it is even possible to celebrate Independence Day during a time of war in the south and north, while the hostages are still being held captive by Hamas, and the terrible massacre that happened to Israel on Simchat Torah (October 7th).

"We have cruel enemies, and we must fight them. Fighting them is not lowering your head and the flag, but holding your head, flag, and weapon high, and attacking them. All the polemics and demonstrations shock me. What are you protesting about? I know they are a small part of the nation. The majority of the people are united. We see them both in Gaza and against Hezbollah, in tanks and in all the brigades, and we see the amazing things they do for the people of Israel. That is why we should hold our heads high and celebrate that we are a strong nation.