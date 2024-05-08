Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai has announced that his city will not hold a "Pride Parade" this year, instead holding an event focusing on "pride, hope, and freedom."

In announcing his decision, Huldai stressed that "now is not the time for celebrations."

Explaining his decision, Huldai said, "132 of our sons and daughters are still hostages in Gaza. The circle of bereavement continues to expand each day, and we are in one of the State of Israel's most difficult periods."

"Tel Aviv-Jaffa is the home of the gay community - such it has been, and so it will always be. Out of our great commitment to the community, we decided this year to redirect part of the budget which was intended for the Pride Parade for the benefit of the activities of the Pride Center in Tel Aviv-Jaffa.

"We feel the pain of the entire country, and at the same time, we will not stop, for even a moment, the fight for equality and freedom - for everyone."