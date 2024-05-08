תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 במזרח רפיח דובר צה"ל

IDF ground troops are continuing precise counterterror operations, based on IDF and ISA intelligence, aiming to eliminate Hamas terrorists and dismantle Hamas terrorist infrastructure within specific areas of eastern Rafah.

During several encounters over the past day, IDF troops eliminated terrorists and uncovered terrorist infrastructure, as well as underground shafts in several locations in the eastern Rafah area. The troops have started the process of dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and underground shafts.

In one incident, IDF troops identified and eliminated a terrorist armed with an RPG.

Simultaneously, based on intelligence about terrorists operating in the area, IDF troops are conducting targeted raids on the Gazan side of the Rafah Crossing in the eastern part of Rafah.

Throughout the past day, IAF fighter jets and aircraft struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, observation posts, launch posts and additional military infrastructure.