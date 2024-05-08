Farmers working in the Gaza border area were instructed Wednesday morning not to go out and work the agricultural fields near the Gaza-Israel border.

The farmers were told that the reason is the IDF's widescale operation in Rafah and in northern Gaza. Residents reported hearing loud blasts in the area.

The IDF late confirmed: "In accordance with the situational assessment, it was decided that no agricultural work should be carried out today (Wednesday) near the security fence with the Gaza Strip."

"Activities outside of communities near the Gaza Strip taking place 0-4 km from the border will require permission from the regional brigade.

"We emphasize that there is no change to the defensive guidelines."

Traffic in the area is unchanged; if changes are necessary, specific roads and junctions will be closed off.