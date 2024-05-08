הטלית המוכתמת בדם בעזה באדיבות מתן פלג

Im Tirtzu Chairman, Matan Peleg, who is currently serving in the Gaza Strip, showed his soldiers a blood-stained tallit, which he inherited from his great-grandfather, who fought against the Nazis, and during the battles found a Jewish tank driver who was killed while wrapped in this tallit.

The tallit was kept by his family and left their home for the first time when Matan wrapped himself in it, while adorning tefillin and wearing an IDF uniform.

"My father's father fled Poland and joined the Russian army, which checked the destroyed tank and found the dead tank driver with a tallit on him. He took it and this is the first time I am taking it out of the house," said Peleg.

"We are serving in the armored corps in the Jewish army of the State of Israel. Thank you very much for what we are doing both for the future generations and the and previous generations who are watching us."