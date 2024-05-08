On Wednesday, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced the re-opening of the Kerem Shalom Crossing for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, a joint IDF and COGAT announcement read.

The announcement follows the closure of Kerem Shalom due to rocket fire by the Hamas terror organization, which killed four IDF soldiers and left ten others injured.

On Wednesday morning, trucks from Egypt carrying humanitarian aid, including food, water, shelter equipment, medicine, and medical equipment donated by the international community began arriving at the crossing. After a thorough security inspection by the security personnel of the Ministry of Defense Crossing Authority, the equipment will be transferred to the Gazan side of the crossing.

Parallel to the re-opening of the Kerem Shalom Crossing, the Erez Crossing continues to operate to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip following security checks in Israel, as it did while the Kerem Shalom Crossing was closed due to attacks by the Hamas terrorist organization.

COGAT has updated the US government and international organizations regarding the re-opening of the Kerem Shalom Crossing.