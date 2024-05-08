Notorious anti-Israel lawmaker Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is being hit with a censure resolution on Tuesday after she referred to some Jewish students as "pro-genocide" during a recent visit to Columbia University, Fox News Digital reported.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) is introducing the resolution against Omar, a source familiar with his plans told Fox News Digital.

Omar recently visited the Columbia University campus, where she met with anti-Israel protesters who had set up an encampment on the campus.

Omar visited the protest together with her daughter, Isra Hirsi, who had been suspended by the university over her participation in anti-Israel activity.

During the visit, Omar gave an interview to Fox 5 television, in which she said, "I actually met a lot of Jewish students that are in the [anti-Israel] encampment, and I think it is really unfortunate that people don't care about the fact that all Jewish kids should be kept safe and that we should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry from all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide."

Bacon's resolution text said Omar's "slanderous comments against Jewish students could inflame violence against the Jewish community", according to Fox News Digital.

In addition to censuring her for those comments, Bacon's resolution also accused her of having "a long and demonstrated history of hateful rhetoric that plays into the worst antisemitic tropes."

Omar, a member of the so-called “Squad” of progressive Democrats who have challenged Biden’s policies, has become notorious for her anti-Israel actions and statements.

This goes back to 2019, when she came under fire after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

In another incident, Omar shared to Twitter a video of a conversation she had with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which she appeared to compare Israel and the United States to Hamas and the Taliban.

Omar has recently come under fire again for her condemnation of Israel’s actions in the war against Hamas.

The congresswoman caused an uproar and was criticized after she retweeted a photo of dead children and claiming that they died as a result of the IAF's bombing of Gaza. The photo was revealed to be a photo of children who died as a result of the Syrian army's nerve gas bombing.

She later was quick to blame Israel for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza which was ultimately proven to have been caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.