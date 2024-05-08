Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees” UNRWA, blasted Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Arieh King, after he demonstrated outside the organization's offices in the Israeli capital.

Sharing a video of the protest on social media, Lazzarini wrote, “This protest called by an elected member of the Jerusalem municipality is nothing less than harassment, intimidation, vandalism and damage to UN property. “

“It took place today at the UNRWA Headquarters in East Jerusalem under the watch of the Israeli Police,” he added.

“This has nothing to do with freedom of expression. Host countries, in this case Israel, are expected to protect United Nations premises, operations and staff at all times,” Lazzarini wrote.

King responded, "The Secretary-General of UNRWA, whose employees murdered, kidnapped and massacred Jews on Simchat Torah, and from whose offices and buildings Nukhba terrorists (who carried out the October 7 massacre) came out, whines and accuses me of responsibility for the vandalism and damage he claims was caused tonight…there is no better feeling than that."