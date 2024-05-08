Tragedy in Brazil: An Israeli tourist who ran away from a suspected robber after spotting a motorcyclist in Rio De Janeiro jumped from a high wall and fell to her death.

The Brazilian police updated on Tuesday night that the tourist and her partner were walking on a street at around 7:00 p.m. local time, when they saw the motorcyclist and believed that he was trying to rob them.

The frightened young woman ran away, jumped from a wall and fell from a great height.

Rescue and firefighting forces who arrived at the scene tried to rescue the young woman, who had fallen into a wooded area. They later located her body and paramedics pronounced her dead.

The Israeli Embassy in Brazil is handling the arrangements related to flying the body to Israel for burial.