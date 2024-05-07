Egypt does not intend to create a crisis in its relations with Israel over the occupation of the Rafah crossing on Tuesday night by IDF forces.

An Egyptian source familiar with the ceasefire negotiations told the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper that after examining the situation, including the occupation of the Rafah crossing, the Egyptian leadership believes that they do not need to make immediate decisions.

According to him, making rash decisions might lead to a further escalation of the situation at a time when Egypt is working alongside Qatar and the US to help formulate an agreement for ending the war, returning the displaced families, and an exchange deal (hostages - security prisoners).

The Egyptian source noted that the decision was made after a careful examination of the situation by the "Crisis Team," comprised of representatives of the various security forces, and it was translated into a warning that was sent to Israel through the security channel and the publication of a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He claimed that the Israeli move harms the efforts of the mediators to settle the crisis, and Egypt does not believe that the existing circumstances would harm the peace agreement with Israel and, in particular, the security appendices of the agreement.