The family of combat soldier, Yossi Hershkovitz, who fell in battle in Gaza, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as representatives of the IDF's Orphans and Widows Organization.

"We just left a meeting with the Prime Minister. They invited us and several other families as representatives of the IDF's Orphans and Widows Organization," said Hadas, Yossi's widow.

Hadas told the Prime Minister about Yossi and said that he, "spoke a lot and wrote about his feelings and the need and duty to save the disgraced dignity of our people, destroy evil to the core, and fight until we achieve a crushing victory."

She gave Netanyahu the "To Victory" sticker with Yossi's picture. "I begged him to continue the war until an overwhelming victory," Hadas shared.

She explained the importance of reaching an overwhelming victory: "Out of a deep commitment to our people, to the IDF soldiers, to all those evacuated from their homes in the north and south, to the hostages and their families, to the bereaved families and to all the heroes who gave their lives for our people and country."