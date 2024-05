Otzma Yehudit, led by Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and the Religious Zionist Pary, led by Minister Bezalel Smotrich, continue to gain strength in the polls.

In a Channel 13 News poll published on Tuesday evening, Ben Gvir's party received twelve seats and Smotrich's party received six seats.

In addition, according to the poll, the National Unity party received 30 seats, Likud 19, Yesh Atid 15, Yisrael Beytenu 10, Shas 10, United Torah Judaism 7, Ra'am 6, and Hadash-Ta'al 5.